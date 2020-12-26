WATCH LIVE: Longview Lobos challenges Denton Ryan in 5A Region semis

MESQUITE, Texas (KETK) – Can the Lobos continue their post season?

The Longview Lobos go against the top ranked Denton Ryan in the 5A region semifinal playoffs on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium in the Metroplex.

The Lobos third round playoff game against top-ranked Denton Ryan Saturday will be broadcast LIVE on KTPN.





Here are your ways to watch:

Longview and Kilgore Cable subscribers can find KTPN on channel 236.

KTPN is available throughout East Texas on channel 51.2 or 36.9 on an over the air digital antenna.

It also channel 9 for Suddenlink Cable subscribers in Tyler, Jacksonville, Rusk, Henderson, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, and other localities.

Gladewater Suddenlink Cable subscribers can see KTPN on channel 3.

For those under the Gilmer Cable Company, KTPN is channel 97 or 458.

In Mineola, Suddenlink subscribers can watch KTPN on channel 16.

The game broadcast will also be streamed LIVE online at KETK.com and on the free KETK mobile app.