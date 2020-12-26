WATCH LIVE: Longview Lobos challenges Denton Ryan in 5A Region semis

MESQUITE, Texas (KETK) – Can the Lobos continue their post season?
The Longview Lobos go against the top ranked Denton Ryan in the 5A region semifinal playoffs on Saturday.
Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium in the Metroplex.
The Lobos third round playoff game against top-ranked Denton Ryan Saturday will be broadcast LIVE on KTPN.
Here are your ways to watch:
- Longview and Kilgore Cable subscribers can find KTPN on channel 236.
- KTPN is available throughout East Texas on channel 51.2 or 36.9 on an over the air digital antenna.
- It also channel 9 for Suddenlink Cable subscribers in Tyler, Jacksonville, Rusk, Henderson, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, and other localities.
- Gladewater Suddenlink Cable subscribers can see KTPN on channel 3.
- For those under the Gilmer Cable Company, KTPN is channel 97 or 458.
- In Mineola, Suddenlink subscribers can watch KTPN on channel 16.
The game broadcast will also be streamed LIVE online at KETK.com and on the free KETK mobile app.