TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Beckville Bearcats made a trip to Tyler on the Monday after Christmas, to take on the Bishop Gorman Crusaders.

It was a close contest early on, with Beckville holding onto a five point lead heading into the half.

But the Bearcats’ offense opened up in the 2nd half, and Beckville left the Rose City with a 79-64 victory.