Douglass remains unbeaten after 60-45 victory over Frankston in regional semifinal round

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — The Frankston Maidens were able to upset Hawkins earlier in the week, but were not able to knock off undefeated Douglass on Saturday.
The Lady Indians won 60-45, and will take on Martin’s Mill in the regional finals.
