FCA Heart of a Champion returns after 2020 COVID-19 cancellation, athletes met their new teammates

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Last year, one of the first cancellations of the COVID-19 pandemic was the annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Heart of a Champion weekend, which highlights some of the best East Texas senior athletes across several sports.

Well this year, it’s back on.

The athletes and their parents made their way to First Baptist Church in Tyler Sunday afternoon.

The football players and cheerleaders were in the first session, while baseball, softball, and newly added girls and boys soccer met later in the day.

Last season would have been the 10th year for this growing event, but like almost everything last year it had to be canceled.

So an honor, that is already appreciated by these athletes, feels even more special here in 2021.

The football game will take place at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler on June 5th, while soccer, softball, and baseball will play the day before, on June 4th, on the UT Tyler campus.