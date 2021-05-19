Former Hallsville volleyball coach takes over program at Brook Hill School

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — Kylie Burns is the new head volleyball coach at Brook Hill School.

She comes from Hallsville ISD where she was was a teacher and volleyball and track coach. Before that, she was an assistant coach at the University of Northwest Ohio and Midwestern State University. She has worked with USA Junior National Tryouts and Camps, served as coach for the Texas A&M volleyball club team and other teams.

Burns has a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and a master’s degree in sports administration from Midwestern State University.

Brook Hill Athletic Director Wally Dawkins announced the hiring of Burns on Wednesday and said the search for a new volleyball coach drew candidates from across the United States.

