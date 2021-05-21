Henderson ISD names news athletic coordinator

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — Henderson ISD has hired Clay Freeman as its new athletic coordinator.

Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb made the announcement Friday mornign.

“Mr. Freeman brings a strong vision to the position,” said Lamb. “In his previous roles as principal, he’s demonstrated a firm commitment to doing what’s best for students and his outstanding ability to connect with kids, parents, teachers and administrators makes him well suited to oversee our athletic programs.”

Freeman is a Henderson graduate and has been in education for more than 25 years. He spent more than a decade coaching, with experience in nearly every high school sport. As a principal for the past 14 years, he has served at both the elementary and high school levels. Since 2017, Freeman has led HISD’s Montgomery campus and Pride Academy where he says he has taken pride in helping kids overcome great obstacles to stay in school and graduate.

Now he looks forward to a return to athletics.

“I really enjoyed coaching and am excited about the opportunity to help build our program,” said Freeman. “I have a passion for both girls’ and boys’ sports and I see that same passion in these coaches; the way they care for kids. It’s a big responsibility but I’m excited to see where this program is going and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Lamb said Freeman will be responsible for all sports except football. Freeman will coordinate scheduling, facilities, and training as well as support coaches with professional development and accountability.