Kilgore’s Isaac Hoberecht joins dad at Kilgore College, as 10 student-athletes sign letters of intent

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — It was a big signing day for Kilgore High School, as ten student-athletes signed their letters of intent, including Isaac Hoberecht, who will be staying in town to play for his dad, coach Brian Hoberecht at Kilgore College.
Here is the full list of Kilgore signees:
Isaac Hoberecht – Kilgore College – Basketball
Brantley Propes – Kilgore College – Football
Miah Thomas – Tyler Junior College – Basketball
Haylee Brown – Culver-Stockton College – Softball
Bailey Hodges – Kilgore – Softball
Emma Taylor – Tyler Junior College – Soccer
Zoe Craven – North East Texas – Soccer
Jackie Estrella – North East Texas – Soccer
Maria Whitaker – North East Texas – Soccer
Austin Bain – Fort Scott College – Cross Country