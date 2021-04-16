Kilgore’s Isaac Hoberecht joins dad at Kilgore College, as 10 student-athletes sign letters of intent

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — It was a big signing day for Kilgore High School, as ten student-athletes signed their letters of intent, including Isaac Hoberecht, who will be staying in town to play for his dad, coach Brian Hoberecht at Kilgore College.

Here is the full list of Kilgore signees:

Isaac Hoberecht – Kilgore College – Basketball

Brantley Propes – Kilgore College – Football

Miah Thomas – Tyler Junior College – Basketball

Haylee Brown – Culver-Stockton College – Softball

Bailey Hodges – Kilgore – Softball

Emma Taylor – Tyler Junior College – Soccer

Zoe Craven – North East Texas – Soccer

Jackie Estrella – North East Texas – Soccer

Maria Whitaker – North East Texas – Soccer

Austin Bain – Fort Scott College – Cross Country