PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Palestine ISD announced that because of an incident that occurred last season, their basketball games against Jacksonville will not allow spectators.

The four basketball games between Palestine and Jacksonville will not allow spectators in person, but the games will be livestreamed on Jan. 16.

The JV girls, varsity girls and varsity boys game will be livestreamed for free here. Palestine ISD said that after clicking on the link, there will be an option to select which game to watch. The streams will begin 10 minutes prior to tipoff.

The JV boys game will be livestreamed on the Palestine ISD Facebook page.