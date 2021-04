BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — The Palestine Wildcats have been one of the most consistent soccer programs in East Texas, and on Friday night they took on the Pittsburg Pirates in the regional quarterfinals in Bullard.

The Cats were able to net a goal in the first half, and played defense the rest of the way, beating the Pirates 1-0.

Palestine will now get ready to take on the Nevada Community Braves in the regional semifinals.