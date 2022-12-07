The moment the Brook Hill Cheer Squad realized all their hard work paid off. Video Courtesy of Brook Hill Guard Athletics.

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – On Dec. 6, The Brook Hill School Competitive Cheer Squad placed 1st in the Division IV Traditional Small 1A – 4A bracket at the TAPPS Cheer Championship.

The squad went up against 11 other teams and for the first time in school history were able to take home the state title.

They were judged on stunts, pyramids, cheer, dance, tumbling, jumps, tosses and spiriting in which they received a superior rating.

Head Coach, Tiffany Hubbard, was extremely proud of her team’s success at the competition

and expressed how “bought in” each individual cheerleader was to the process.

“Our motto all season was LEAVE NO DOUBT, they wanted to go out there and leave no doubt in anyone’s mind who was the best! And that is what they did!” Tiffany Hubbard – Head Coach

The Brook Hill squad anxiously waiting for the results. Photo Courtesy of Brook Hill Guard Athletics.

The Brook Hill squad with their first place banner and trophy. Photo Courtesy of Brook Hill Guard Athletics.

The squad consists of 13 upper school students; Landrey McNeel, Gracie Dawson, Rylee Griffin, Willow Kutach, Drea Tonroy, Lila Morris, Kennison Rozelle, Ava Deats, Kayla Powell, Caley Fitzgerald, Haleigh Rozell, Emerson Lake and Bella Barber.

“We hope this is the first of many state titles for our cheer team and we look forward to seeing the squad excel in the years to come!” Rod Fletcher – Head of School