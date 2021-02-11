Thursday’s opening night of girls’ playoff basketball action featured Gladewater, Gilmer, and many more

(KETK) — It has been rainy and icy in East Texas, and there were a number of high school girls basketball playoff games that had to be rescheduled due to road conditions.

But we still had plenty of action on night one, including the Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs coming up short against Liberty-Eylau, 67-50.

The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes took care of business in Winona, beating Kilgore 69-18, and will face the winner of Farmersville and Athens in the 2nd round.

Jermaine Lewis and the Gladewater Lady Bears won a tough contest against Elysian Fields at the Lobo Coliseum in Longview.

And Sabine outlasted Harleton down the stretch in Hallsville, and will face DeKalb next week.