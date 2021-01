TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It’s been a while since TJC has been able to play at Mike Carter Field, after the season was cut short due to COVID-19, but the Apaches were back on the diamond on Saturday hosting Centerary.

After a scoreless first inning, Tyler lit up the scoreboard, beats the Gents 10-1 in Game One and winning Game Two 9-5.

The Apaches will be back home on February 5th, when they host Murray State College.