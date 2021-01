TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Although fans were not allowed in the building, due to campus COVID-19 protocols, the TJC Apaches and Jacksonville College Jaguars put on an offensive showcase at Wagstaff Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.

This was the Apaches’ 2021 home opener, and they came away with a 90-79 victory over the Jaguars, to move to 1-1 in Region 14 conference play.

Next up, Tyler will head to Shreveport to take on Bossier Parish this coming Wednesday.