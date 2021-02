FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) — The Martin’s Mill Mustangs showed why they are ranked number-one in the state on Saturday afternoon, opening up their playoff run with a 90-41 victory over Lovelady in Frankston.

The Mustangs will now get ready for their next challengers, who will either be the Marlin Bulldogs or the Bosqueville Bulldogs, who play each other on Tuesday.