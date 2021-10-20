Higuaín, Makoun score as Inter Miami tops Toronto FC 3-0

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP)Federico Higuain and Christian Makoun scored to help Inter Miami beat Toronto FC 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Nick Marsmann, who allowed four goals in a loss to Columbus on Saturday, had four saves for Miami (10-15-5).

Higuain stole a pass by goalkeeper Alex Bono and then blasted a roller into the net to open the scoring in the 10th minute. It was the second goal of the season for the 36-year-old Higuain, who was given a yellow card in the 11th minute for excessive celebration.

Makoun scored just before halftime, slipping a shot inside the far post.

A Toronto (6-17-7) own goal in the 61st minute gave Miami a 3-0 lead.

