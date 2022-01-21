Hill carries Cleveland St. past Youngstown St. 64-61

CLEVELAND (AP)Yahel Hill had 15 points off the bench to lift Cleveland State to a 64-61 win over Youngstown State on Friday night.

A 3-pointer by D’Moi Hodge gave the Vikings a 62-52 lead with 3:59 remaining and they held on to win despite not scoring again until Tre Gomillion beat the final buzzer with a dunk.

Chris Greene had 12 points for Cleveland State (12-4, 8-1 Horizon League). Gomillion added nine assists. Nathanael Jack had six rebounds.

Dwayne Cohill had 20 points and six rebounds for the Penguins (10-9, 4-5). Tevin Olison added 18 points and six rebounds. Michael Akuchie had 10 points.

The Vikings improve to 2-0 against the Penguins on the season. Cleveland State defeated Youngstown State 86-80 on Jan. 9.

