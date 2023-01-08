MADISON, Wis. (AP)Wisconsin senior guard Sydney Hilliard has announced that she’s leaving the team for personal reasons.

”I have decided that it is time for me to step away from the game of basketball, so I can concentrate on my own well-being,” Hilliard said Sunday in a statement released by the university. ”This was not a decision I took lightly, and I am looking forward to earning my degree in the coming months and moving toward the next chapter of my life. The love and support of my family, friends, Badger teammates and coaches has meant the world to me, and I’ll always be grateful to all of them.”

Hilliard had started 67 career games for Wisconsin with averages of 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists. After missing Wisconsin’s first eight games this season while recovering from a knee injury, Hilliard had returned to average 5.9 points, 3 rebounds and 21.7 minutes over seven games.

She had averaged 9.2 points in 2019-20, 15.5 points in 2020-21 and 12.8 points in 2021-22.

”I have complete understanding and respect for Syd’s decision,” Wisconsin coach Marisa Moseley said in a statement. ”She is a wonderful young woman with a bright future ahead of her. I admire her for having the courage to do what she feels is best for her. We will miss her in our program but we all wish her the best moving forward. She knows she will always have our support.”

Wisconsin (5-11, 1-4 Big Ten) won 81-77 over Minnesota (8-8, 1-4) on Sunday while playing without Hilliard.

—

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25