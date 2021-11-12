Hitt scores 17 to carry Ottawa (AZ) past Denver 72-71

DENVER (AP)Kolten Hitt registered 17 points as the NAIA’s Ottawa (AZ) narrowly defeated Denver 72-71 on Friday night, the program’s first win against a Division 1 program.

Kam Malbrough had 16 points and nine rebounds for Ottawa.

KJ Hunt scored a career-high 23 points for the Pioneers (1-1). Touko Tainamo added 13 points. Jordan Johnson had 12 points.

Ottawa led by double figures for much of the second half but Denver closed to 72-71 on a Hunt 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds on the clock and the Pioneers fouled at 0.4 seconds. Ottawa missed the front end of the one-and-one, but time expired during the battle for the rebound.

