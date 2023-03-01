BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)D’Moi Hodge scored 23 points, DeAndre Gholston added 20 and Missouri stormed back to beat LSU 81-76 on Wednesday night.

Hodge made 8 of 16 shots with five 3-pointers for Missouri’s Tigers (22-8, 10-7 Southeastern Conference), who have won three straight and picked up their first win on LSU’s home floor. Hodge added five steals, giving him a school-record 78 this season. Gholston made 7 of 12 shots with two 3-pointers. Noah Carter pitched in with 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

KJ Williams finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds to pace LSU’s Tigers (13-17, 2-15). Williams has eight double-doubles this season. Adam Miller scored 17, but he had six of LSU’s 16 turnovers. Jalen Reed totaled 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Williams had 15 points, Miller scored 14 and LSU sank 11 of 15 shots from 3-point range to build a 47-34 lead at halftime. LSU led by 19 before Missouri went on a 10-4 run to close out the half.

Hodge scored 13 points after intermission and Missouri chipped away at the lead until East hit a jumper to tie the game at 72 with 3:01 remaining. Williams and Carter traded baskets before Hodge nailed a 3-pointer to give Missouri its first lead 77-74 with 1:37 left. LSU managed just two East free throws over the final 2:21.

Missouri shot 46% overall, but the Tigers made 17 of 33 shots (51.5%) after halftime. Missouri was 13 of 13 at the free-throw line.

LSU shot 48% in the first half but just 37.5% after the break. LSU made half of its 28 shots from beyond the arc and hit 20 of 22 foul shots.

UP NEXT

Missouri: The Tigers host Mississippi on Saturday to end the regular season.

LSU: The Tigers close out the regular season on the road against Florida on Saturday.

