Holloway scores 23 to lift Georgetown over Longwood 91-83

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP)Collin Holloway had a career-high 23 points as Georgetown defeated Longwood 91-83 on Tuesday night.

Aminu Mohammed added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Hoyas (3-3). Kaiden Rice scored 15, while Dante Harris pitched in with 14 points and seven rebounds.

DeShaun Wade had 21 points to lead the Lancers (4-4). Isaiah Wilkins added 14 points and eight rebounds. Justin Hill had 13 points.

