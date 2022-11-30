DAYTON, Ohio (AP)Daron Holmes’ 24 points helped Dayton defeat Western Michigan 67-47 on Wednesday night.

Holmes also added 10 rebounds for the Flyers (4-4). Toumani Camara added 17 points while going 7 of 8 from the field, and he also had five rebounds and three steals. Mustapha Amzil shot 3 for 8 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Broncos (2-6) were led in scoring by Lamar Norman Jr., who finished with 10 points. Tafari Simms added nine points for Western Michigan. Javaughn Hannah also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.