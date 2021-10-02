Holmes’ catch-and-run boosts ETSU past Wofford 27-21

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP)Quay Holmes accounted for 185 total yards and two touchdowns and the running back took a screen pass 77 yards to the house in the fourth quarter to send East Tennessee State past Wofford 27-21 on Saturday.

Holmes ran for 81 yards on 20 carries and his 5-yard scoring run to start the contest put the Buccaneers (5-0, 2-0 Southern Conference) on top 7-0. He finished with four receptions and 104 yards receiving.

Following Holmes’ score with 10:46 left to play, ETSU’s defense forced the Terriers to punt and turn it over on downs in their last two possessions.

Tyler Riddell threw for 268 yards on 21-of-30 passing for the Buccaneers, who are ranked No. 14 in the FCS coaches poll.

Peyton Derrick threw for 111 yards and a touchdown for Wofford (1-3, 0-2). His 43-yard scoring pass to Alec Holt with 7:23 before halftime gave the Terriers a 14-10 lead.

