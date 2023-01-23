ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP)Mackenzie Holmes had 25 points and 10 rebounds as No. 6 Indiana beat No. 13 Michigan 92-83 on Monday night.

Sara Scalia added 19 points, Chloe Moore-McNeil and Sydney Parrish each scored 12, and Yarden Garzon and Grace Berger each had 10 points for the Hoosiers (18-1, 7-1 Big Ten), who won their sixth straight.

”It’s all the pieces that we have,” Lewis said of the Hoosiers’ best-ever start, ”and our willingness to lock in on the defensive side of the ball. I think the buy-in has helped us have this much success so far.”

Leigha Brown scored 31 points to lead Michigan (16-4, 6-3). Laila Phelia added 21 points and Emily Kiser had 11 for the Wolverines, whose three-game winning streak ended.

Indiana led by 17 points early in the second half. Michigan got within 77-71 in the fourth quarter before the Hoosiers pulled away.

”They were a potent offensive team, and we dug ourselves a hole,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. ”I felt like we were always trying to battle back.”

Indiana out-rebounded Michigan 41-24.

”There’s not a lot to be disappointed about,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said. ”I thought our kids followed the game plan. We didn’t panic. We knew there would be ebbs and flows, and they were going to make a run. But they stick together, and showed great maturity.”

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: It was the second of three straight games against ranked opponents for the Hoosiers, who beat No. 21 Illinois 83-72 last Wednesday. Indiana next faces No. 2 Ohio State, which suffered its first loss of the season on Monday night, falling to No. 10 Iowa.

Michigan: The Wolverines face another ranked foe on Thursday in No. 10 Maryland as they seek to avoid a big drop in the rankings.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts Ohio State on Thursday.

Michigan: At Maryland on Thursday.

—

