Holmgren, McNab, Fischler elected to US Hockey Hall of Fame

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP)Longtime NHL player, coach and executive Paul Holmgren, retired forward Peter McNab and broadcaster Stan Fischler make up the 2021 class of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

USA Hockey announced the class Thursday. Holmgren, McNab and Fischler are set to be inducted along with the class of 2020 at a ceremony in December.

Holmgren played for, coached and most recently ran the front office for the Philadelphia Flyers. He was an assistant coach when the U.S. won the World Cup of Hockey in 1996 and was part of the American management team at the event in 2016.

McNab played 14 NHL seasons with the Bruins, Sabres, Canucks and Devils.

Fischler was a staple of hockey broadcasts in the New York area for decades.

