Hoosiers hold No. 13 Buckeyes to 30% shooting in 67-51 win

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP)Trayce Jackson-Davis had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Indiana used stifling defense down the stretch to pull away for a 67-51 victory over No. 13 Ohio State on Thursday night.

Jackson-Davis made 11 of 17 from the field for the Hoosiers (11-3, 2-2 Big Ten), who went on a 13-0 run while holding Ohio State without a field goal for more than five minutes.

Malaki Branham led the Buckeyes (9-3, 3-1) with 13 points, and E.J. Liddell scored 11.

Ohio State was held to 30.8% shooting and committed 15 turnovers, including five in the last 6:41. The Hoosiers held a 41-33 rebounding edge.

Indiana shot 41% but made only 2 of 15 3-point attempts as it bounced back from a loss at Penn State on Sunday.

NO. 5 UCLA 96, LONG BEACH STATE 78

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Jules Bernard scored 22 points, Johnny Juzang added 18 and UCLA returned from a 25-day absence caused by COVID-19 to rout Long Beach State.

The general public was barred from the hastily arranged game between two teams that already met this season. The Beach (4-8) were beaten 100-79 at Pauley Pavilion on Nov. 15.

Bernard’s points were one off his career high and his four 3-pointers tied his career best. But UCLA’s return wasn’t without cost. Second-leading scorer Jaime Jaquez Jr. sprained his right ankle with 1:56 remaining in the first half.

Jadon Jones scored a career-high 27 points for the Beach (4-8) and was their only player in double figures.

NO. 23 WISCONSIN 87, IOWA 78

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Johnny Davis had 26 points and nine rebounds and Wisconsin defeated Iowa in a game that featured two of the nation’s top three scorers.

Wisconsin (12-2, 3-1 Big Ten) withstood a 27-point performance from Iowa’s Keegan Murray to win its fourth straight and snap the Hawkeyes’ four-game winning streak.

Murray entered the night with a Division I-leading 24.5 points per game while Davis was third with 22.3 points per game. Davis was coming off a 37-point, 14-rebound performance in a 74-69 victory Monday at No. 3 Purdue, and Murray had 35 points and eight rebounds the same night in Iowa’s 80-75 win over Maryland.

On Thursday, they played to a virtual standoff, but Davis got more help from his teammates. Brad Davison scored 18 points, Tyler Wahl had 16, Steven Crowl had 12 and Chucky Hepburn 11 for Wisconsin, which shot 50%.

Jordan Bohannon and Kris Murray scored 12 each for Iowa (11-4, 1-3), which also got 10 from Patrick McCaffery.

