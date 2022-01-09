Hopkins scores 19 to lead Siena over Fairfield 69-62

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)Nick Hopkins posted 19 points and eight rebounds as Siena beat Fairfield 69-62 on Sunday.

Aidan Carpenter had 15 points for Siena (5-6, 2-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jared Billups added 11 points. Jackson Stormo had 10 points. Anthony Gaines had 9 points and 10 rebounds.

Jesus Cruz had 14 points for the Stags (8-7, 2-2), who have now lost four games in a row. Supreme Cook added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Taj Benning had 13 points and six rebounds.

