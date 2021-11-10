Horne scores 28 to lead Tulsa past Northwestern St. 82-75

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Jeriah Horne matched his career high with 28 points as Tulsa topped Northwestern State 82-75 on Wednesday night.

Sam Griffin had 17 points for Tulsa (1-0). Darien Jackson added 13 points and seven rebounds. Rey Idowu had eight rebounds. Horne made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Kendal Coleman scored a career-high 22 points for the Demons (0-2). Cedric Garrett added 18 points and eight rebounds. Brian White had 10 points.

