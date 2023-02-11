ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Ithiel Horton scored 20 points and UCF set a program record with 17 3-pointers and the Knights shattered Tulsa 96-52 on Saturday night.

Horton was 7 of 14 shooting (6 for 11 from distance) for the Knights (15-9, 6-6 American Athletic Conference). Taylor Hendricks scored 18 points, shooting 8 for 12, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Darius Johnson recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Golden Hurricane (5-19, 1-12) were led by Bryant Selebangue, who recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds. Sam Griffin added 10 points for Tulsa. Charles Chukwu also put up nine points. The loss was the Golden Hurricane’s sixth straight.

UCF took the lead with 9:41 left in the first half and did not relinquish it.

NEXT UP

Up next for UCF is a Thursday matchup with Memphis on the road, while Tulsa hosts South Florida on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.