Pat Noonan wants a “winning culture” to be generated at FC Cincinnati as they prepare to open their MLS season at home to Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

Cincinnati head into the campaign as one of the fancied teams, after following up three consecutive last-placed finishes in the combined standings with a run to the Eastern Conference semi-finals last season.

Noonan wants his team to welcome the high expectations and embrace their position among the MLS Cup favorites, telling reporters: “What I think [expectations do] is give us more confidence that we can be a good team.

“The goal from the beginning was to create a winning culture. We haven’t won anything but the expectations are to win. I think that was always internal but now maybe it’s external as well.

“The goal will be to improve on what we did last year and have another successful season.”

Noonan’s men open their season against a Dynamo side who underperformed last season, finishing second-bottom of the Western Conference as Paulo Nagamura was fired late in the campaign.

Having reached the playoffs just once since 2014, Nagamura’s replacement Ben Olsen faces a tough task to oversee a much-changed roster in his first full season.

He is content with his start to life in charge though, explaining: “There’s a certain period when you come into a club where there’s change, there’s transition. Overall, I’m pleased with how it’s gone.

“There’s a lot of guys moving in the right direction, but this is going to be a collective effort.

“This isn’t going to be about one player bailing us out. We’re going to need every one of these guys to chip in.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FC Cincinnati – Brandon Vazquez

Brenner and Vazquez combined to score 36 of Cincinnati’s 64 goals during the 2022 MLS regular season, becoming the first set of teammates in MLS history to score 18 goals each in a single regular season. Brenner’s availability against Houston is in doubt though after a troubled preseason which included a failed move to Nottingham Forest in January, so it could fall on Vazquez to be Cincinnati’s main attacking threat against the Dynamo.

Houston Dynamo – Sebastian Ferreira

The Paraguay international led the Dynamo with 12 MLS goals last season, four more than any of his team-mates managed. Houston will need Ferreira to take any chances that fall his way if they are to pull off a shock result against Cincinnati and get off to a strong start to the season.

MATCH PREDICTION – CINCINNATI WIN

The Dynamo have a brilliant record in their opening matches of the season having not lost in their last 11 such matches, winning seven and drawing four of them.

But they come up against a Cincinnati side who have not lost either of their MLS meetings with Houston, with the Dynamo one of two teams that the Orange and Blue are yet to lose to in MLS competition.

Cincinnati set club records for points (49), wins (12) and goals (64) last season, and they will expect to get off to a strong start with victory over a much-changed Houston team on Saturday, even if key forward Brenner is absent.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Cincinnati: 45.4 percent

Dynamo: 27.3 percent

Draw: 27.3 percent