Houston women roll to a 67-49 win over No. 13 South Florida

HOUSTON (AP)Laila Blair led a balanced attack with 15 points and Houston swamped No. 13 South Florida 67-49 on Saturday, ending the Bulls’ school-record 13-game winning streak and extending the Cougars’ winning streak to seven.

Dymond Gladney scored 11 points for the Cougars (15-5, 12-4 American) and three other players scored eight points, including Britney Onyeje, who had 10 rebounds. It was their first win over a Top 15 opponent since 2003-04 and their most league wins since joining the conference.

Elena Tsineke scored 24 points for the Bulls (14-2, 12-1), who won the first meeting 80-51.

Houston, which holds teams to 23.9% from 3-point range, only allowed South Florida to go 4 of 21 (19%).

Meanwhile, the Cougars made 7 of 15 from distance and have made at least five 3s in all but three games this year. Blair led the way, going 3 of 3.

Tsineke scored seven points in a 9-0 run to open the second quarter to give USF a 14-10 lead but the Bulls only scored four points in the last seven minutes and trailed 29-18 at the half. It was 53-33 after three quarters.

South Florida only shot 37% (18 of 49) from the field and 9 of 17 (53%) from the line while turning the ball over 24 times and being outrebounded by eight.

South Florida closes the season with a home-and-home series with UCF on Tuesday and Thursday with both teams only having one conference loss. Cincinnati visits Houston on Tuesday.

