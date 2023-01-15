DENVER (AP)Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night.

Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double.

Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws that gave the Nuggets a 116-115 lead with 16 seconds remaining. Jamal Murray added 18 points.

Markelle Fultz had 20 points for the Magic and made one of two free throws with 14 seconds left to play to tie it at 116, setting the stage for Jokic’s shot. Wagner added 19 points and Paolo Banchero had 18.

76ERS 113, LAKERS 112

LOS ANGELES (AP) – LeBron James became the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 career points, but Joel Embiid had 35 points and 11 rebounds while Philadelphia held off Los Angeles for its seventh win in nine games.

Russell Westbrook failed to get off a clean shot or a pass in the final second under defense from Embiid, allowing the 76ers to hold on for their fourth straight road win. James Harden added 24 points and 13 assists for Philadelphia, which swept the season series and beat Los Angeles for the sixth straight time.

James put up 35 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for the Lakers, who have lost three straight after a five-game winning streak.

James surpassed 38,000 points with a jumper that was part of his 8-for-9 start with 16 points in the first quarter. The Lakers crowd gave him an ovation when the milestone was announced in the next timeout break, and Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers laughingly hugged James in celebration.

BULLS 132, WARRIORS 118

CHICAGO (AP) – Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and Chicago snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State.

Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic.

Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017.

Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leading scorer DeMar DeRozan, who missed his third consecutive game due to a right quad strain.

Klay Thompson scored 26 points and Stephen Curry added 20 for Golden State (21-22), which has dropped four of its last five games. The Warriors committed 23 turnovers that led to 31 points.

TRAIL BLAZERS 140, MAVERICKS 123

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Damian Lillard scored 40 points and Portland beat Dallas to earn consecutive wins for the first time since mid-December.

It was the second game of a back-to-back between the teams. Portland snapped a five-game losing streak with a 136-119 victory on Saturday in the first game.

The Mavericks rested star Luka Doncic, who had a season-low 15 points in 35 minutes in Saturday night’s loss. But it came after a double-overtime win against the Lakers in Los Angeles on Thursday, when he played 53 minutes and had 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists.

Doncic has missed five games this season, all second games of back-to-backs.

CLIPPERS 121, ROCKETS 100

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Terance Mann scored a career-high 31 points, Kawhi Leonard added 30, and Los Angeles extended Houston’s season-worst skid to 10 straight games.

Both teams were shorthanded. Houston starters Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate served one-game suspensions for leaving the bench area during an on-court altercation in Friday’s loss at Sacramento.

The Clippers were missing starters Paul George (right hamstring soreness) and Marcus Morris (left knee contusion). They had lost eight of nine.

Eric Gordon led the Rockets with 24 points. Kenyon Martin Jr. had 22 points and nine rebounds and Alperen Sengun had 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

The Clippers broke open a close game in the fourth when they outscored the Rockets 30-10.

KNICKS 117, PISTONS 104

DETROIT (AP) – Julius Randle had 42 points and 15 rebounds as New York extended its winning streak against Detroit to 11 games.

Detroit hasn’t beat the Knicks since Nov. 6, 2019, the end of its eight-game winning streak over New York.

Jalen Brunson added 27 points for the Knicks and Immanuel Quickley added 17.

Jaden Ivey had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Pistons and Saddiq Bey added 21 points.

THUNDER 112, NETS 102

NEW YORK (AP) – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey each scored 28 points to lead Oklahoma City over Brooklyn.

Lu Dort added 22 points for the Thunder, who earned a three straight win to wrap up a road trip to the East and improved to 21-23.

Brooklyn dropped its second straight loss since losing Kevin Durant to a sprained knee ligament. Seth Curry scored 23 points and Nic Claxton recorded his team-best 12th double-double of the season with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Claxton also had four blocks, which stretched his streak of games with at least three to eight. The franchise record is 11 by Shawn Bradley, who did it twice in the 1995-96 season.

KINGS 132, SPURS 119

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Harrison Barnes scored 29 points, Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 18 rebounds, and Sacramento extended its winning streak to four games with a victory over San Antonio.

De’Aaron Fox added 23 points and Davion Mitchell had 19 points for Sacramento. The Kings remain atop the Pacific Division, having won seven of 10.

San Antonio, which has lost four straight, was led by Jakob Poeltl’s 23 points. Josh Richardson added 21 points and Keldon Johnson had 20.

