PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Some of the biggest drama Monday at The Players Championship unfolded on the 16th hole, except it had nothing to do with the outcome.

Daniel Berger was 234 yards out on the par 5 when his fairway metal went right into the water, and he knew it when it was in flight. ”Water ball,” he said.

That much was clear. Where it crossed the red hazard line became the question of debate. Berger thought it was fading near a red stake near the green. Viktor Hovland and Joel Dahmen thought it last crossed land much further back.

”I’m a little skeptical,” Hovland said.

”I’ve got it back here, as well,” Dahmen added.

Gary Young, the chief referee of The Players, ultimately said they would have to work it out. Hovland was not comfortable with Berger dropping his golf ball too close to the green. He said after the round his duty was to protect the field.

The three players eventually settled on a compromise, some 97 yards from the hole.

”It’s wrong. This is a bad drop,” Berger said from the fairway. ”I’ll drop it here if this is where you guys want me to drop. It’s a bad drop. It’s way too far back.”

None was a threat to win at that point. Berger was 7-under par and made bogey. Hovland was 8 under – five shots behind – and made par.

”It’s not a fun conversation,” Hovland said after the round. ”Daniel’s game is great, and I have massive respect for him as a player. But at the end of the day, we’ve got to protect the field and protect all the other guys. When you strongly believe in something, you kind of have to stand your ground.

”We try to keep it professional. It’s not like we’re trying to dog on Daniel and trying to screw him over. It’s just that’s what we believe, and he obviously felt strongly the other way.”

Berger told Golf Channel later Monday evening, ”I felt strongly my ball crossed here; they felt strongly it didn’t.”

”I’m not upset about where I dropped,” Berger said. ”I think it was 100 percent the correct place to drop. But I thought it would have been a little further up. In the end, it was the right decision.”

CASEY’S LUCK

Paul Casey had every reason to think momentum was on his side on the par-5 16th.

Cameron Smith had a two-shot lead but had missed the previous two fairways, and then hit a duck-hook into the pines that would make it tough to get back to the short grass. Casey then drilled his tee shot down the middle.

But as his golf ball came to a stop, its final turn was in a pitch mark. Casey had 210 yards to the green and ultimately chose to lay up. He made par. So did Smith after a solid escape from the trees and a bold shot from 238 yards over the corner of the water to the green.

”That wasn’t very good luck, was it?” Casey said. ”Deep down, I wanted to go for it out of that lie, but it felt too risky. I thought I could still make birdie, and then who knows what happens over the last two? It would have been brave, but maybe foolish to try to go for it.

”But it’s a shame,” he said. ”It was the best drive I hit all day.”

Casey finished with two pars and finished third, two shots behind Smith.

BIG MOVE, BIG MONEY

Whatever chance Dustin Johnson had of ending the longest drought in his career was over when he shot 41 on the back nine of his third round for a 76, leaving him in a tie for 59th.

He was tied for 49th after his first nine holes on the final round, and then suddenly he looked like the guy who was No. 1 in the world longer than anyone since Tiger Woods.

He holed birdie putts of 25 feet, 40 feet and 15 feet to start the front nine (he began the round at No. 10). He had two more birdies from the 10-foot range and then closed out his tournament by holing a 67-yard wedge for eagle on the par-5 ninth.

He shot 29. He tied the tournament record with a 9-under 63. And when it was over, Johnson tied for ninth and earned $525,000.

”It’s always good when you can tie a course record,” Johnson said. ”I would have liked to have been in contention. Having done that would be a lot better.”

MATCH PLAY

Ian Poulter made a 12-foot par putt on his final hole for a 71 and tied for 33rd, enough to move up one spot to No. 64 in the world.

That assures of him a spot in the WGC-Dell Match Play in Texas. This was the final week for the top 64 players available to fill the field.

As for who’s available, that remains to be seen.

Rory McIlroy has said he likely would play the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio instead of Match Play to get ready for the Masters. Phil Mickelson hasn’t played since his inflammatory remarks involving the Saudi-funded rival league. Bryson DeChambeau hasn’t played the last two weeks, saying he’s not fully healthy. Harris English is recovering from hip surgery.

The next players beyond No. 64 in the latest ranking are Sebastian Munoz, Keegan Bradley, Robert MacIntyre and Keith Mitchell.

Bradley’s bogey-double bogey finish cost him, but he still finished fifth. Munoz played in the final group, shot 77 and tied for 33rd.

—

