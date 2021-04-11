How teams are earning automatic bids to the FCS playoffs

Sports

by: By CRAIG HALEY

Posted: / Updated:

(Stats Perform) – Following are scenarios in the 10 conferences whose champions earn an automatic qualifying bid (AQ) to the FCS spring playoffs. The NCAA will announce its 16-team pairings on April 18.

Big Sky: Weber State (5-0) clinched the automatic bid by defeating Idaho State 20-15 on Saturday.

Big South: Monmouth (3-0) earned the first AQ to the playoffs by defeating Kennesaw State 42-17 on Saturday.

CAA: Either Delaware (4-0, 3-0), James Madison (4-0, 2-0) or Richmond (3-0) will claim the AQ next Saturday.

Missouri Valley: North Dakota State (6-1, 5-1), North Dakota (4-1) and South Dakota State (4-1) are the only teams alive for the AQ next Saturday, although Missouri State (5-4, 5-1) has clinched at least a share of the conference title.

NEC: Duquesne (4-0) will host Sacred Heart (2-1) in the conference’s first championship game on Sunday, with the winner earning the AQ.

OVC: Sunday’s winner between Jacksonville State (8-2, 5-1) and Murray State (5-1) will earn the AQ.

Patriot: Bucknell (2-1) will host Holy Cross (2-0) in the league’s first championship game next Saturday, with the winner earning the AQ.

Pioneer: Davidson (4-2, 4-1) owns the AQ tiebreaker over San Diego (4-1) heading into next Saturday’s action, with Valparaiso (3-2) and Morehead State (3-3, 3-2) right behind the co-leaders.

Southern: VMI (5-1) holds the lead in the standings over Mercer (5-5, 5-2), although both teams remain alive for the AQ next Saturday.

Southland: Sam Houston (5-0) clinched the AQ on Saturday with a 27-13 win over McNeese combined with UIW’s 49-47 loss to Northwestern State.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51