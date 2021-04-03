How teams in Stats Perform FCS Top 25 fared

(Stats Perform) – How teams in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 fared this weekend:

1. James Madison (4-0, 2-0 CAA): Postponed at No. 15-Richmond

2. North Dakota State (5-1, 4-1 Missouri Valley): Postponed vs. No. 4 South Dakota State

3. Weber State (4-0 Big Sky): 19-16 win at Southern Utah

4. South Dakota State (4-1 Missouri Valley): Postponed at No. 2 North Dakota State

5. Sam Houston (4-0 Southland): 24-16 win at Northwestern State

6. North Dakota (4-1 Missouri Valley): Canceled at No. 19 Missouri State

7. Kennesaw State (4-0, 2-0 Big South): 35-0 win over Robert Morris

8. Delaware (3-0 CAA): Canceled at Albany

9. Eastern Washington (4-1 Big Sky): 32-22 win at No. 9 UC Davis

10. VMI (5-1 Southern): 24-20 loss to ETSU

11. UC Davis (3-2 Big Sky): 32-22 loss to No. 9 Eastern Washington

12. Jacksonville State (8-2, 5-1 Ohio Valley): 44-23 win at Eastern Illinois

13. Nicholls (4-2, 3-2 Southland): 43-31 loss at McNeese

14. Murray State (5-1 Ohio Valley): 34-31 loss at Austin Peay

15. Richmond (3-0 CAA): Postponed vs. No. 1 James Madison

16. Villanova (2-1 CAA): 44-17 win at Maine

17. Chattanooga (3-2, 3-1 Southern): Opted out of remaining schedule

18. Southern Illinois (4-3, 3-3 Missouri Valley): Canceled at Illinois State

19. Missouri State (4-4, 4-1 Missouri Valley): Canceled at No. 6 North Dakota

20. UIW (3-1 Southland): No game

21. Furman (3-3 Southern): 26-14 loss at Mercer

22. Rhode Island (2-1 CAA): Postponed vs. New Hampshire

23. Northern Iowa (3-3 Missouri Valley): Canceled at South Dakota

24. Idaho (2-2 Big Sky): 24-22 loss at Idaho State

25. Southeastern Louisiana (3-2 Southland): 42-12 win over Lamar

KFXK Fox 51