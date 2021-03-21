(Stats Perform) – How teams in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 fared in Week 6 of the spring season:
1. James Madison (3-0, 1-0 CAA): Postponed vs. Richmond
2. North Dakota (4-1 Missouri Valley): 34-13 loss at No. 4 North Dakota State 1/4n
3. Weber State (2-0 Big Sky): No game
4. North Dakota State (5-1, 4-1 Missouri Valley): 34-13 win over No. 2 North Dakota
5. Southern Illinois (4-2, 3-2 Missouri Valley): 44-3 loss to No. 6 South Dakota State
6. South Dakota State (4-1 Missouri Valley): 44-3 win at No. 5 Southern Illinois
7. Sam Houston (3-0 Southland): 62-7 win at Lamar
8. Jacksonville State (7-1, 4-0 Ohio Valley): 21-3 win over Southeast Missouri
9. Kennesaw State (3-0, 1-0 Big South): 37-27 win over Dixie State
10. Northern Iowa (2-3 Missouri Valley): 13-6 loss at Missouri State
11. Chattanooga (3-1, 3-0 Southern): 20-18 win at No. 13 Furman
12. Delaware (2-0 CAA): Postponed at No. 20 New Hampshire
13. Furman (3-2 Southern): 20-18 loss at No. 11 Chattanooga
14. Villanova (1-1 CAA): No game
15. Eastern Washington (2-1 Big Sky): No game
16. Southeastern Louisiana (2-2 Southland): 56-45 loss at No. 22 UIW
17. Nicholls (3-1, 2-1 Southland): No game
18. Albany (1-2 CAA): 17-10 OT loss to Rhode Island
19. VMI (4-0 Southern): 38-37 OT win at Samford
20. New Hampshire (0-1 CAA): Postponed vs. No. 12 Delaware
21. UC Davis (2-1 Big Sky: 73-24 win over Cal Poly
22. UIW (3-0 Southland): 56-45 win over No. 16 Southeastern Louisiana
23. Richmond (2-0 CAA): Postponed at No. 1 James Madison
24. Jackson State (3-1, 2-1 SWAC): 35-28 loss at Alabama State
25. Murray State (4-0 Ohio Valley): 35-13 win over Tennessee State