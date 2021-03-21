How teams in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 fared

(Stats Perform) - Sam Houston was the last team other than James Madison or North Dakota State to be top-ranked in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 - at the end of an unbeaten 2016 regular season.

The Bearkats are trying to put themselves back in the conversation during the spring season, moving up to a season-high No. 5 in the national media poll on Monday. They were even one of five schools to receive a first-place vote.