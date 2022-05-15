Top-pick Rhyne Howard had a career-high 33 points — the most in any WNBA game this season — to help the Atlanta Dream beat the Indiana Fever 85-79 on Sunday.

In a matchup that featured the two top picks in last month’s draft, Howard made 9-of-18 from the field and 12-of-17 from the free-throw line with three steals.

Indiana’s NaLyssa Smith — the No. 2 overall selection — scored a season-high 18 points before leaving the game with about 6 1/2 minutes left due to a right ankle injury.

Cheyenne Parker scored eight of her season-high 11 points in the fourth quarter for Atlanta (3-1), including a layup and then an offensive rebound and putback that gave the Dream an 81-76 lead with 55.3 seconds left after Kelsey Mitchell hit a 3 that pulled Indiana (2-3) — which led for just 12 seconds in the second half — within a point about a minute earlier.

Howard and Nia Coffey each made two free throws from there to seal it.