Huesca beats Levante 2-0, moves off bottom in Spain

MADRID (AP)Huesca beat Levante 2-0 to move closer to breaking out of the relegation zone in the Spanish league on Friday.

Rafa Mir scored a goal in each half to end the visitors’ four-game winless streak and leave the team in 18th place, just a point from safety. Huesca began the match in last place.

Alaves, which faces Celta Vigo at home on Sunday, dropped to bottom in the 20-team standings. Alaves is immediately behind Eibar, which visits third-place Real Madrid on Saturday.

The first team outside the relegation zone is Elche, which hosts Real Betis on Sunday.

At the top, Atletico Madrid has a four-point lead over Barcelona. Atletico visits fourth-place Sevilla on Sunday, while Barcelona hosts Valladolid on Monday.

