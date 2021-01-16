Hugues Fabrice Zango breaks world indoor triple jump record

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

AUBIERE, France (AP)Hugues Fabrice Zango broke the world indoor triple jump record with an effort of 18.07 meters on his sixth and final attempt on Saturday.

He added 15 centimeters to the previous record set by Teddy Tamgho 10 years ago and became the first athlete from Burkina Faso to set a world record. He did so at a jumps-only meeting in France.

After a fifth jump of 17.70 meters, which was seven centimeters short of his personal best, Zango became the first to jump more than 18 meters indoors.

Tamgho coaches him.

The world record outdoors is 18.29 meters.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51