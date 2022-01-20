Hume scores 25 to lead Northern Colorado over Idaho 87-70

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP)Bodie Hume had 25 points as Northern Colorado got past Idaho 87-70 on Thursday night.

Daylen Kountz had 16 points for Northern Colorado (9-8, 4-1 Big Sky Conference). Dalton Knecht added 15 points and six rebounds. Dru Kuxhausen had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Mikey Dixon had 22 points for the Vandals (3-14, 0-7), whose losing streak reached six games. Tanner Christensen added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51