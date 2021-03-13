Hurricanes look to keep streaking in Detroit

Special teams have fueled the Carolina Hurricanes’ recent surge. They’ll test the Red Wings’ penalty-killing unit in a two-game series that begins on Sunday in Detroit.

The Hurricanes have won seven straight, converting on the power play in each of those contests. In four of the wins, they’ve scored multiple power play goals.

They entered the weekend leading the NHL with a 32.2 power play percentage.

“You hope it shows we have a lot of good players and depth. Obviously, we need it right now,” coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “It’s not ideal. You’d like to have your full group, but not many teams in the league do right now. … You’re going to have to have depth to be successful this year.”

Forwards Vincent Trocheck, Teuvo Teravainen and Max McCormick, defenseman Jake Gardiner and goalie Petr Mrazek are dealing with a variety of ailments but it hasn’t slowed down the Hurricanes.

They converted on all three of their power play opportunities while defeating Nashville 5-1 on Thursday. Morgan Geekie scored his first two goals of the season after a stint in the American Hockey League.

“You don’t expect that type of performance, but we needed it, and we’re going to need it moving forward,” Brind’Amour said. “We’ve got a lot of key guys out, and everybody has to step up a little bit. Morgan did (Thursday) for us.”

Carolina hasn’t lost since Tampa Bay downed the Hurricanes three consecutive times late last month. One of the triumphs during the current streak came at the expense of the Red Wings on March 4.

That game was tied at 2-apiece entering the third before Carolina took control with three third-period goals, two in the first three minutes of the period.

The Hurricanes and Red Wings also played a two-game series in Detroit to start the season, with each team coming away with a victory.

Detroit has gotten healthier in recent weeks and it showed against the Lightning this week, as the Wings collected three points with an overtime loss and a 6-4 win on Thursday. First-line center Dylan Larkin scored in both games after missing the previous four with an upper body injury.

“It allows us to be more complete as a team,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “We don’t have enough difference-making players to lose them. When we lost a number of guys, it hurt us, and when we’ve been healthy, we’ve played pretty good hockey overall. We haven’t won enough, but we’ve played pretty good.”

Defenseman Troy Stecher returned from a lower body injury that cost him eight games to score his first goal of the season.

“I haven’t really contributed offensively the way I wanted to this year, but to come back from injury and get one right away felt good,” he said. “Anytime you can play with a lead, you’re going to play with a lot more confidence, and I thought we did that as a group.”

The Wings’ penalty-killing unit will have to play with more confidence to neutralize the Hurricanes on the man-advantage. Detroit ranks 29th on the penalty kill with a 70.7 percent success rate.

The Red Wings will be looking to record back-to-back victories for just the second time this season.

The Hurricanes announced Saturday that Trocheck will not make the trip for the two games in Detroit due to an upper-body injury. He leads Carolina in goals (13) and points (24).

