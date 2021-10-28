Hurricanes still perfect on season with 2-0 win over Bruins

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)Frederik Andersen made 33 saves for his first shutout with Carolina, giving the Hurricanes their best six-game start in franchise history with a 3-0 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

The Hurricanes are 6-0-0 – an opening streak that’s one game longer than two seasons ago. They’ve also only used Andersen in goal this season. He became the seventh goalie in NHL history to win each of his team’s first six games of a season.

Tony DeAngelo and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Hurricanes, and Andrei Svechnikov added an empty-net goal.

The Bruins lost to an unbeaten team for the second night in a row after falling 4-1 to the Florida Panthers a night earlier in the start of a two-game road trip.

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman stopped 21 shots.

AVALANCHE 4, BLUES 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) – J.T. Compher scored two goals to help leading Colorado over St. Louis, handing the Blues their first loss this season.

Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar also scored for the Avalanche, and Darcy Kuemper recorded 15 saves.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn and Colton Parayko scored for St. Louis. Blues goalie Jordan Binnington stopped 38 shots, and also was given a rare 10-minute misconduct near the end of the second period.

The Avalanche outshot St. Louis 14-5 in the first period and 30-12 after two periods.

FLAMES 4, PENGUINS 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Jacob Markstrom stopped 45 shots for his second shutout in his last three starts as Calgary beat Pittsburgh.

Markstrom recorded his second shutout in five games this season and the 10th of his career. Playing his 12th NHL season and second with the Flames, Markstrom has stopped 136 of his last 137 shots faced.

Johnny Gaudreau scored his first goal in the opening period, and Blake Coleman, Dillon Dube and Milan Lucic scored in the third as Calgary swept a five-game road trip. The Flames never trailed during the road trip, leading for 234:05 overall, and outscored the opposition 21-7 on the trip.

Casey DeSmith, who made his first start since Oct. 14, stopped 31 shots for Pittsburgh. The Penguins have lost two straight after starting the season with points in their first five games.

LIGHTNING 4, COYOTES 1

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (AP) – Alex Killorn scored twice in the first period and Tampa Bay earned its first home victory of the season by beating Arizona.

The Lightning were 0-2-1 at Amalie Arena before beating the Coyotes, who fell to 0-6-1 and have lost the first two games of their five-game trip.

Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist in the first period, Andrej Sustr also scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves. Vasilevskiy lost his shutout bid when Lawson Crouse scored with 7:24 remaining in the third period.

Rookie goalie Ivan Prosvetov, playing his first game since being recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, finished with 23 saves for Arizona in his fourth NHL game.