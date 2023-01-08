PHILADELPHPIA (AP)Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts started Sunday against the Giants after he missed the past two games with a sprained right shoulder.

Hurts walked into the Linc wearing a Michael Jordan ”I’m Back” T-shirt from the former Chicago Bulls’ star’s first unretirement. The Eagles need to beat the Giants to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC and home-field advantage in the conference playoffs.

The Eagles started 13-1 with Hurts.

Hurts was injured three weeks ago on a hard tackle in a win against the Chicago Bears. The Eagles lost both games with Gardner Minshew.

Hurts has thrown 22 touchdowns and has 3,472 yards passing, rushing for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 35 total touchdowns this season tied the franchise record set by Randall Cunningham in 1990.

The Giants are 9-6-1 and already clinched the No. 6 seed in the NFC. Coach Brian Daboll decided to rest most of his key starters in the regular-season finale.

Quarterback Daniel Jones was active for the New York Giants, only likely to play in an emergency situation. The Giants promoted QB Davis Webb off the practice squad and have him as an option instead of No. 2 QB Tyrod Taylor.

Star Giants running back Saquon Barkley was inactive.

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson also was activated after missing time with a lacerated kidney.

