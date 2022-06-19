BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Torri Huske and Caeleb Dressel claimed more gold medals for the United States in butterfly races at the world swimming championships on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Huske improved on her own American record in the women’s 100 butterfly, clocking 55.64 seconds to finish ahead of French swimmer Marie Wattel and China’s Zhang Yufei. Wattel’s 56.14 is a French record.

Canada’s Maggie Mac Neil, who won in 2019, and Sweden’s Sarah Sjöström, the 2017 winner, both skipped the race.

Dressel was a half-second off the world record as he took gold in the men’s 50 butterfly with 22.57, ahead of Brazilian Nicholas Santos and American teammate Michael Andrew.

Britain’s Benjamin Proud, who was quickest in qualifying, finished 0.51 off the pace in seventh.

Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi took the first gold of the evening in the men’s 100 breaststroke, clocking a personal best of 58.26 seconds ahead of Dutch swimmer Arno Kamminga and American Nic Fink. Fink was fastest over the first 50 meters but finished 0.39 seconds behind Martinenghi.

Apostolos Christou of Greece set a championship record with 52.09 in the 100 backstroke semifinals. Thomas Ceccon of Italy and Hunter Armstrong of the U.S. were next fastest.

Germany’s Anna Elendt was fastest in the women’s breaststroke semifinals, where world record holder Lilly King qualified in eighth place for Monday’s final.

The women’s 200 medley is later Sunday.

