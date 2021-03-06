Hyland scores 12 to lift VCU past Davidson 64-52 in A10

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Nah’Shon Hyland posted 12 points as VCU topped Davidson 64-52 in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Saturday night.

Jamir Watkins and Corey Douglas Jr. each had 10 points for VCU (19-6).

Hyunjung Lee and Kellan Grady each had 13 points for the Wildcats (13-8). Luka Brajkovic had 10 points.

