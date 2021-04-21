Icardi scores 3 as PSG reaches French Cup semis, Monaco wins

PARIS (AP)Mauro Icardi again scored in the final seconds at Parc des Princes, this time completing a hat trick as title holder Paris Saint-Germain routed Angers 5-0 on Wednesday to reach the French Cup semifinals.

Monaco joined PSG in the last four by winning 2-0 at Lyon, as both maintained a chance to secure a domestic double.

Icardi held off a defender to volley home a high ball dropping into the penalty area, days after heading home in the last seconds of injury time to give PSG a 3-2 home win against Saint-Etienne in the league on Sunday.

It took his tally to 11 goals in 21 games this season and 31 in 55 since joining PSG two years ago from Serie A club Inter Milan, where he scored 124 in 219 to earn a reputation as one of the best finishers in Europe.

Neymar forced an own goal from defender Vincent Manceau to make it 2-0 midway through a first half where the visitors had several chances.

After setting up Icardi’s first goal in the ninth minute, attacking midfielder Julian Draxler flicked over a pass from the left for Neymar to head home in the 65th minute. Three minutes later, a great piece of skill from Angel Di Maria with a Rabona down the right gave Icardi a close-range goal.

VIDEO REVIEW

Referee Stephanie Frappart used a video replay to disallow Lyon forward Maxwell Cornet’s goal for offside in the 51st minute.

Just one minute later, Monaco got a penalty when defender Sinaly Diomande caught Fode Ballo-Toure in the head with a high tackle and was sent off.

Lyon’s frustrated players surrounded Frappart, but both decisions stood and Ben Yedder converted the spot kick.

Tensions were running high between the teams and Monaco coach Niko Kovac sprinted onto the field to break up a brief melee.

Monaco breached Lyon’s defense in the 62nd when midfielder Aleksandr Golovin and Ben Yedder set up striker Kevin Volland for a powerful shot under the crossbar.

Fourth-tier Rumilly-Vallieres beat second-division frontrunner Toulouse on Tuesday to reach the last four along with first-division Montpellier, which edged fourth-tier Canet Roussillon 2-1.

The semis are scheduled for May 12 with the final at Stade de France on May 19.

