Icardi scores 3 as PSG routs Angers 5-0 to reach Cup semis

PARIS (AP)Mauro Icardi again scored in the final seconds at Parc des Princes, this time completing a hat trick as title holder Paris Saint-Germain routed Angers 5-0 on Wednesday to reach the French Cup semifinals.

The prolific striker held off a defender to volley home a high ball dropping into the penalty area, days after heading home in the last seconds of injury time to give PSG a 3-2 home win against Saint-Etienne in the league on Sunday.

It took his tally to 11 goals in 21 games this season and 31 in 55 since joining PSG two years ago from Serie A club Inter Milan, where he scored 124 in 219 to earn a reputation as one of the best finishers in Europe.

Neymar forced an own goal from defender Vincent Manceau to make it 2-0 midway through a first half where the visitors had several chances.

After setting up Icardi’s first goal in the ninth minute, attacking midfielder Julian Draxler flicked over a pass from the left for Neymar to head home in the 65th minute. Three minutes later, a great piece of skill from Angel Di Maria with a Rabona down the right gave Icardi a close-range goal.

Later Wednesday, Lyon was hosting Monaco in the remaining quarterfinal.

Fourth-tier Rumilly-Vallieres beat second-division frontrunner Toulouse on Tuesday to reach the last four along with first-division Montpellier, which edged fourth-tier Canet Roussillon 2-1.

The semis are scheduled for May 12 with the final at Stade de France on May 19.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports