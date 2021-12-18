Idaho beats American Indian College 84-55

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP)Mikey Dixon had 16 points and Gabe Quinnett added 15 and Idaho beat American Indian College 84-55 on Saturday.

Idaho (3-8) dished out a season-best 20 assists. Trevante Anderson led the Vandals with eight assists and chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds. Tanner Christensen added 12 points.

Dane Maggi had 19 points for the Warriors. Jeremiah Williams added 12 points. Kris Coe had eight rebounds and three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Nominate A Remarkable Woman of East Texas Do you know a Remarkable Woman in East Texas who deserves recognition? Nominate Her Now!
December 31 2021 11:59 pm

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51