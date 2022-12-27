MILWAUKEE (AP)Oso Ighodaro’s 16 points helped Marquette defeat Seton Hall 83-69 on Tuesday night.

Ighodaro added 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Golden Eagles (10-4). Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 15 points, going 6 of 8 from the field. Kam Jones recorded 14 points and shot 6 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Dre Davis led the Pirates (7-7) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Tyrese Samuel added 11 points and six rebounds for Seton Hall. In addition, Femi Odukale finished with 11 points and three steals.

Marquette led Seton Hall 39-32 at the half, with Prosper (nine points) their high scorer before the break. Marquette outscored Seton Hall by seven points over the final half, while Sean Jones led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

