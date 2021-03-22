Illinois State opts out of playing remaining games

(Stats Perform) – Illinois State announced Sunday night it would opt out of finishing its spring schedule, becoming the first program to do so during the unprecedented FCS season.

Coach Brock Spack, whose team went 1-3 and had four remaining games, said the decision was made to protect the health and safety of the players and ensure their readiness for the fall season. Athletic director Kyle Brennan said he supported the decision.

“I have wrestled with this decision for a couple weeks now, but I feel like it’s a necessary move to protect our player’s health and safety and their ability to be ready come this fall,” Spack said. “Injuries at key positions, especially on the defensive line, where we suffered two more setbacks (Saturday), have made it nearly impossible for us to play this week and extremely difficult for us to compete in the remaining four games.”

The Redbirds are coming off a 26-18 win over Western Illinois. They had remaining games at South Dakota State, against Southern Illinois and North Dakota, and at Missouri State.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference has yet to announce if the canceled games will count in the league standings.

Most FCS conferences are playing a spring season after postponing fall schedules due to the COVID-19 pandemic.