NORMAL, Ill. (AP)Darius Burford scored 18 points and Kendall Lewis added four points in overtime as Illinois State took down UIC 68-62 on Wednesday night.

Burford went 9 of 14 from the field for the Redbirds (10-14, 5-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Luke Kasubke was 4 of 8 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line to add 14 points. Lewis was 3 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Trevante Anderson finished with 29 points for the Flames (9-15, 1-12). UIC also got 19 points and three steals from Jace Carter. In addition, Toby Okani had seven points and two blocks. The loss was the Flames’ 10th straight.

—

